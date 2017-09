Maroon 5 are back with the visuals to the SZA assisted tune “What Lovers Do” and we couldn’t be happier that they did.

Maroon 5 and SZA take being “on the run” to cinematic proportions in the action-packed video for their new single.

The video apparently takes place in a dream. But we’re liking this imaginary world of the band’s and Levine’s. And if you’re wondering who the beauty is hanging ten with our man Levine, well it’s none other than R&B singer SZA, who appears on the song.