Firefighters are battling a ship fire near Seaport Village today. The fire was reported this morning at 9:30 a.m. at 750 N. Harbor Drive.

The ship, a 120-foot fishing trawler had around 100 firefighters trying to contain the blaze at 10:00 a.m., Fox 5 reports.

NBC 7 caught video of the fire.

A ship docked near the Embarcadero caught fire, producing a large amount of smoke over the downtown skyline https://t.co/iG5GF6Axv8 pic.twitter.com/zWLot8DMn2 — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) September 29, 2017

Officials have not spotted any people aboard the ship and have not been able to contact the boat’s owner.