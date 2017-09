Camila Cabello gave a politics-infused performance of “Havana” on Friday’s “Today” show, live from New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza.

Cabello’s performance was dedicated to the dreamers and she is leaving no stone unturned in her quest for success with new single “Havana.”

Camila’s band was also wearing red t-shirts with the words “I stand with the dreamers” written on them. Her backup dancers were also holding flags from various countries.