[BREAKING NEWS] Deadliest Shooting In Modern US History

On Sunday night in Las Vegas, a gunman opened fire on concertgoers from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing 50 people and sending over 400 to the hospital, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

There was non-stop gunfire for minutes as the shots sent more than 22,000 attendees of a country music festival across the street from the hotel ducking for cover and scrambling for their lives.

Coming together now is more important than ever and there are multiple ways to help the victims of this deadly shooting. The most important thing that you can do is donate blood. The victim count is still rising, and the hospitals in the Las Vegas area will be overflowing with people who have lost a lot of blood and who will need surgery. There are six blood donation centers in the Las Vegas area. If you’re in Las Vegas, go to the nearest one and wait for as long as it takes. If you’re not, share this information on your favorite social media site in the hopes that someone in the area sees it. It also helps to donate blood wherever you are, even if you’re not in Las Vegas.