GoFundMe Raises Money For Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, Steve Sisolak created a GoFund me page for the victims of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting, on Monday morning as the scope of the loss began to take shape.

With a goal of $1,000,000 the account had met it’s original goal of $500,000 within three hours of it’s creation. At 10:39 a.m. the total collected was $684,501.

The money will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families. More than 2,000 concert goers attended the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas where the shooting took place. There are at least 58 people confirmed dead and 515 injured.

The Red Cross is also calling for blood donations in the Las Vegas area and elsewhere.

