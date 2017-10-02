Tom Petty Taken Off Of Life Support

Gunman Opens Fire at Las Vegas Concert Killling 50 Read More

Tom Petty (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Update 12:50 p.m.: It is being reported that Tom Petty has been taken off of life support when there was no sign of brain activity reported.

Rock icon Tom Petty is reportedly on life support after being found unconscious Sunday night in his Malibu home, TMZ reports.

When EMTs arrived on the scene Petty was not breathing and was in full cardiac arrest. He was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

The 66-year old singer just wrapped a tour ending at the Hollywood Bowl where he played last Monday.

This story is developing.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article cited incorrect information distributed by the LAPD to CBS confirming Tom Petty’s death. Petty remains hospitalized at this time.

