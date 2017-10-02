We Can Survive 2017 Tickets!

The 5th annual We Can Survive show is coming to the historic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 21st. This year, the show features its biggest line-up yet with performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith. Listen to ENERGY 103.7 this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets. When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for every ticket sold, $2 will benefit Young Survival Coalition, the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. YSC offers resources, connections and outreach so women feel supported, empowered and hopeful.

For tickets and show information, visit WeCanSurvive.com.