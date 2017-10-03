ENERGY 103.7 CITY SHOUTOUT – OCTOBER 2017

You’re part of a small club of very special listeners who received this exclusive invitation to our secret contest. (No, really…ask your friends if they got an invite!)
You have the chance at winning 4 tickets to JAY:Z – 4:44 TOUR coming to Viejas Arena on December 19th and a VIP experience! And we’ll throw in $500 CASH!
HERE’S HOW YOU COULD WIN:
- Listen to Energy 103.7 Weekdays now through October 27th every hour at :20 after; anytime between 6:20 AM and 6:20 PM
- :20 after every hour, you’ll hear us shout-out a local city. The Shout Out can be ANY CITY IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY.
- Text “TheDL” to 888-388-1037 or go to ENERGY1037.COM/THEDL and complete the contest entry form within ten minutes of the on-air announcement of the City Shout-Out, and don’t forget to include that hour’s city name (message and data rates may apply, you’ll receive a confirming text)
- One (1) grand prize winner will be randomly selected and contacted on October 30, 2017