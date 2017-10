Let’s pretend for a second that we all aren’t extremely disappointed in our girl Christina for not delivering us new music recently and let’s begin to appreciate her entrepreneurial hustle.

Ms. Aguilera’s fragrance game has been so sweet to her as of late, with latest being named Definition and Xtina has debuted a sassy commercial to plug it.

As she often does with her music, Christina slayed the commercial with her iconic look that has stolen the hearts of millions.

Now about that new music….