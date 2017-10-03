[WATCH] Coldplay’s Chilling Tribute To Tom Petty, Las Vegas Victims

During a time of extreme sadness, Coldplay gave two chilling tributes to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and then to the late music legend Tom Petty.

The Grammy winning band took the stage at the Moda Center, where their Heart Full of Dreams Tour was playing to a sold-out crowd. The first tribute began with a minute of silence for the Vegas victims, blacking out the stadium and letting the crowd’s cell phone lights shine up the entire arena.

Later in the concert, Coldplay was joined by R.E.M. co-founder and lead guitarist Peter Buck before launching into an emotional cover of Petty’s 1989 track “Free Fallin’ ”

