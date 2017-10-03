[WATCH] Jimmy Kimmel Fights Back Tears As He Talks Las Vegas Massacre

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a heartfelt monologue Monday night in response to the mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas. With his voice trembling, the visibly distraught ABC late-night host addressed the shooting during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and decided to use his platform to make a statement.

After he sent out his thoughts and prayers to the victims of the horrendous attacks, he went on to express some of his beliefs, which include that even if gun-control measures were proposed, the National Rifle Assn. “will smother it all with money, and over time, we’ll get distracted and move onto the next thing.”

At one point, he put up a photo of the 56 U.S. senators who, following last year’s Orlando shooting, voted against closing loopholes that allow people to buy weapons without background checks.

“Your thoughts and prayers are insufficient,” he said.