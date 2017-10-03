[WATCH] TRL Delivers Anti-Gun PSA During Debut

Filed Under: DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, Energy 103.7, MTV, TRL

On Monday afternoon, the MTV revival used its premiere episode to address gun violence following Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

As the show was in the midst of their debut episode, the new hosts gathered with their star guests Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre and urge viewers to take a stand against gun violence.

Not exactly the most ideal circumstances to kick off your new show, but we are happy they are using their platform to send a message that they feel strongly about.

