Happy National Taco Day!

Taco Shoppin: Las Cuatro Milpas
Taco Shoppin: Las Cuatro Milpas

In honor of one of the most glorious holidays to ever exist, Energy 103.7 would like to celebrate this day by showcasing the greatest taco shops in all of San Diego. Tonya and Sonic have traveled all around San Diego from Escondido all the way down to San Ysidro in search of the best Mexican food in the greatest city on the planet.

MJ’s Yogurt Time and Deli

Fernandez Restaraunt

JR’s Mexican Food

Tu Taco Taco Shop

Los Tito’s

Lupe’s Taco Shop

Tako Factory

Luche Libre

Kiko’s Seafood

El Pollo Grill

Puesto

Kennedy’s Karne

Vacquero’s Taco Shop

Sarita’s

Las Cuatro Milpas

Don Carlos

City Tacos

Salud!

Los Taquito’s

Tacqueria Revolucion

 

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live