[WATCH] Becky G Is Pulled Off Stage By Security

Security thought Becky G was a fan. pic.twitter.com/hSGoXQ2fMH — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJaureglo) October 3, 2017

Well, this is awkward.

Becky G, the Latina superstar, just so happens to be a good friend to Fifth Harmony and of course was attending one of their concerts because that is what good friends do. What good friends also do is help their sister out when they see they are having a wardrobe malfunction in front of thousands of people and that is exactly what Becky G was trying to do until Fifth Harmony’s security team stepped up.

As Becky G was in mid-stride with helpful material to cover up Dinah after her outfit ripped, which was causing her to show too much booty (not possible), Fifth Harmony’s security team rushed onto the stage and yanked Becky G away from the girls.

Ally came to the rescue, rushing over to her pop pal to smooth things over. It’s one giant mess of a misunderstanding, and fortunately it was all caught on video.