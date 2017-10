There are a bunch of things we miss about the 90’s. Michael Jordan playing basketball for the Chicago Bulls, AOL Instant Messenger, Rocket Power and most importantly, dancing boy bands.

Well luckily for us, dancing boy bands may be the next 90’s trend to make a comeback in 2017.

MTV’s TRL revival has birthed a new generation of woke VJs, social media-influenced segments, and, of course, new talent. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a group that can dance and harmonize as tightly as Prettymuch!