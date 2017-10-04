Why Don’t We invites you to “The Invitation Tour”

Limelights – get your tickets! Why Don’t We is bringing “The Invitation Tour” to the House of Blues on March 22nd! Tickets go on sale this Saturday, October 7th at 10a through Livenation.com.

“The Invitation Tour” celebrates Why Don’t We’s latest EP,“INVITATION,” available now all digital music retailers and streaming services. The EP – already the prolific band’s fourth release in a single year – proved an immediate international sensation, topping the iTunes Store’s “Top Pop Albums” chart in six countries including the United States. Likewise, the group has already surpassed over 65 million streams globally on Spotify. Once again taking an innovative and unconventional approach towards releasing new music and engaging a rapidly growing fan base, “INVITATION” arrived on Why Don’t We’s official one-year anniversary as a group, a milestone celebrated at an exclusive party live streamed on the group’s hugely popular YouTube channel.