The boy band, Why Don’t We isn’t playing coy about what they love the most, it’s their fans… and pizza.

We sat with them pre-show at House of Blues, San Diego to find out what gives them the energy to perform, and who their celebrity crushes are – Watch out Selena Gomez, someone’s got a huge crush on you, baby girl.

Watch Tonya Gonzalez’s interview with Johan Marais, Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson, and Jack Avery above.