FFS 39 Shane Hoosong (Special Reggae Dancehall Edition)

The “Fresh Friday Show” mixes the hottest new hip hop, rap, & RnB club party songs. Dennis Blaze mixes it up every week and DJ Beto Perez is the host broadcasting out of San Diego, California.

You can listen and stream it for free online every Friday!

DOWNLOAD HERE

VYBZ KARTEL – SO EASY

WIZKID – NOBODY

ANGEL B X DARIO – LIKE THAT

KODIE SHINE – LEVEL UP

VERSE SIMMONDS – SEXY BODY

SERANI – IN MY ARMS

PARTYNEXTDOOR – ONLY U

DENNIS BLAZE X TIFA – GOOD CREW

MARLEY WATERS – WINE PON IT

KALADO – MOMENT

RIHANNA – WORK X J BUTTA X EDLEY SHINE

BOB – FINESSE

CONAN X SHIFTA – ACTION

KHALIA X TONY CD KELLY – LET ME BE ME

MR EAZI X MAJOR LAZER X FRENCH MONTANA – LEG OVER – TY DOLLA SIGN

SHANE HOOSONG – LOUD

SHANE HOOSONG – PENDULUM

BONUS ROOTS REGGAE