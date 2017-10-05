P!nk Announces 2018 Tour Dates, Shares New Track

By Hayden Wright

P!nk has announced a massive run of North American tour dates.

The 40-date tour kicks off on March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona and criss-crosses across North America through June 2 in Los Angeles.

American Express members can buy tickets starting October 10 and general sales begin October 13. Ticket holders can use their credentials to redeem a copy of P!nk’s new album Beautiful Trauma, which arrives on October 13. Fans will also be able to pre-register via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

The tour announcement was coupled with the release of the album lastest single “Whatever You Want.”

Check out the singer’s full tour itinerary below and check out her new track, which contains explicit language, at Radio.com.

3/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/03 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

3/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

3/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

3/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

3/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

3/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

3/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

3/20 – Toronto, ON* @Air Canada Centre

3/23 – Montreal, QC* @ Bell Centre

3/25 – Detroit, MI* @ Little Caesars Arena

3/27 – Louisville, KY* @ KFC Yum! Center

3/28 – Cleveland, OH* @ Quicken Loans Arena

4/04 – New York, NY* @ Madison Square Garden

4/07 – Pittsburgh, PA* @ PPG Paints Arena

4/09 – Boston, MA* @ TD Garden

4/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

4/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

4/16 – Washington, DC* @ Capital One Arena

4/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

4/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

4/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

4/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

4/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

5/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

5/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

5/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

5/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

5/22 – Fresno, CA @Save Mart Center

5/23 – Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

5/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

5/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

5/28 – San Diego, CA @Valley View Casino Center

5/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

6/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

*Bleachers supporting

