P!nk Makes Giant Tour Announcement, Also Releases Brand New Song

Known for her incredible and entertaining live show, international pop icon P!nk announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 today and San Diego has made the cut!
Set to kick off next March, the Beautiful Trauma World Tour will play in 50 arenas across North America, with more international dates set to be announced imminently. Her appearance in San Diego is scheduled for May 28, 2017 at Valley View Casino.
To celebrate the announcement, the singer has released a promo track from the project titled “Whatever You Want.”
Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour Dates
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
03/01/18
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena
|
03/03/18
|
Wichita, KS
|
INTRUST Bank Arena
|
03/05/18
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center
|
03/06/18
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
|
03/09/18
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
03/12/18
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
03/14/18
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Scottrade Center
|
03/15/18
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
03/17/18
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
03/18/18
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
|
03/20/18
|
Toronto, ON*
|
Air Canada Centre
|
03/23/18
|
Montreal, QC*
|
Bell Centre
|
03/25/18
|
Detroit, MI*
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
03/27/18
|
Louisville, KY*
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
03/28/18
|
Cleveland, OH*
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
04/04/18
|
New York, NY*
|
Madison Square Garden
|
04/07/18
|
Pittsburgh, PA*
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
04/09/18
|
Boston, MA*
|
TD Garden
|
04/13/18
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
04/14/18
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
04/16/18
|
Washington, DC*
|
Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)
|
04/19/18
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
John Paul Jones Arena
|
04/21/18
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
|
04/24/18
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Center
|
04/25/18
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
04/28/18
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
05/01/18
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
05/08/18
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
05/09/18
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
05/12/18
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
05/13/18
|
Seattle, WA
|
KeyArena
|
05/15/18
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
05/18/18
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
05/22/18
|
Fresno, CA
|
Save Mart Center
|
05/23/18
|
Ontario, CA
|
Citizens Business Bank Arena
|
05/25/18
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Honda Center
|
05/26/18
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
05/28/18
|
San Diego, CA
|
Valley View Casino Center
|
05/31/18
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
STAPLES Center
|
06/02/18
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum