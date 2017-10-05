P!nk Makes Giant Tour Announcement, Also Releases Brand New Song

Known for her incredible and entertaining live show, international pop icon P!nk announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 today and San Diego has made the cut!

Set to kick off next March, the Beautiful Trauma World Tour will play in 50 arenas across North America, with more international dates set to be announced imminently. Her appearance in San Diego is scheduled for May 28, 2017 at Valley View Casino.

To celebrate the announcement, the singer has released a promo track from the project titled “Whatever You Want.”

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10 th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12 th at 10pm local time.