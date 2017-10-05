P!nk Makes Giant Tour Announcement, Also Releases Brand New Song

Known for her incredible and entertaining live show, international pop icon P!nk announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 today and San Diego has made the cut!

Set to kick off next March, the Beautiful Trauma World Tour will play in 50 arenas across North America, with more international dates set to be announced imminently. Her appearance in San Diego is scheduled for May 28, 2017 at Valley View Casino.

To celebrate the announcement, the singer has released a promo track from the project titled “Whatever You Want.”

 American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12th at 10pm local time.

Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour Dates

DATE

CITY

VENUE

03/01/18

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

03/03/18

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

03/05/18

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

03/06/18

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

03/09/18

Chicago, IL

United Center

03/12/18

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

03/14/18

St. Louis, MO

Scottrade Center

03/15/18

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

03/17/18

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03/18/18

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

03/20/18

Toronto, ON*

Air Canada Centre

03/23/18

Montreal, QC*

Bell Centre

03/25/18

Detroit, MI*

Little Caesars Arena

03/27/18

Louisville, KY*

KFC Yum! Center

03/28/18

Cleveland, OH*

Quicken Loans Arena

04/04/18

New York, NY*

Madison Square Garden

04/07/18

Pittsburgh, PA*

PPG Paints Arena

04/09/18

Boston, MA*

TD Garden

04/13/18

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

04/14/18

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

04/16/18

Washington, DC*

Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)

04/19/18

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

04/21/18

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

04/24/18

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

04/25/18

Fort Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center

04/28/18

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

05/01/18

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

05/08/18

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

05/09/18

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

05/12/18

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

05/13/18

Seattle, WA

KeyArena

05/15/18

Portland, OR

Moda Center

05/18/18

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

05/22/18

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

05/23/18

Ontario, CA

Citizens Business Bank Arena

05/25/18

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

05/26/18

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

05/28/18

San Diego, CA

Valley View Casino Center

05/31/18

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

06/02/18

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum
