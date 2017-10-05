[VIRAL] Dude Turns Airport Into Concert of The Year

Going to the airport is filled with an incredible amount of stress. From making sure that you leave house early enough so that you beat traffic to going through the hassle of passing through the security and all the way to praying that your plane is all time, an airport trip just flat-out sucks.

Except for one dude.

This silly Washington Redskins fan took the boarding microphone and turned the airport into one of the best concerts that has happened all year. He took the smash hit “No Diggity” and completely made it his own as he put his heart and soul into his airport performance.

I don’t care if airport lost your luggage and your flight has been cancelled, there is no possible way you could be in a bad mood after watching this dude get DOWN.

