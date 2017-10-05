[WATCH] Harrison Ford Outshines Ryan Gosling In Hilarious Interview

Ryan Gosling has spent his entire life taking over a room as soon as he walks in with his incredible good looks and outstanding charisma, but all that goes out the window when you are sitting next to Mr. Indiana Jones himself.

During an interview with the UK talk show This Morning, Ford and Gosling struggled to contain their laughter as they laughed their way through the interview while talking about their upcoming film Blade Runner 2049.

But it was Harrison Ford who carried the interview as he charmed the socks off the host, to the point where she completely disregarded the dreamboat known as Ryan Gosling and focused all of her attention on Harrison.

Old habits die hard and my dude has still got it.

