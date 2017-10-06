California’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is…

There are a lot of things to love about Halloween. You got people dressing up in outrageous costumes, watching classic scary movies and most importantly, walking around your neighborhood getting free candy.

Candystore.com put together a list that determines the favorite candy for each state by collecting 10 years of sales data and surprisingly enough, the list couldn’t be more accurate with each candy perfectly representing their state.

The great state of California’s favorite candy is M&M’s and they share that candy with Michigan, Oklahoma and Washington D.C. The most famous Halloween candy, the Candy Corn, is the favorite in Idaho, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas.

