Marvy J. LIVE at SD’s Premier Haunted Attractions ALL MONTH!

Energy Fam!

I’ll be broadcasting LIVE all of this month of October at San Diego’s Premier Haunted Attractions! After broadcasting for the sneak preview of The Haunted Hotel last September 22nd and taking a private tour with Alexia and all our listeners…. I KNOW it’s gonna be a CRAZY AND SCARY fun time!

I’ll be on-air doing my show live, 7PM-12AM, and the E-Team will be hooking you up with prizes every time you come out! Check out all the dates and where I’ll be at each week:

The Haunted Hotel, Downtown San Diego

Friday, September 22 SNEAK PEEK PREVIEW WEEKEND

Friday, October 6

Friday, October 20

Tuesday, October 31 HALLOWEEN

The Haunted Trail, Balboa Park

Thursday, October 12

Friday, October 27

The Scream Zone, Del Mar Fairgrounds

Wednesday, October 18

For more information visit hauntedhotel.com or call 619 696-SCARE, that’s 619 696 7227. Save time in line, buy advance tickets at hauntedhotel.com.

Follow us on Instagram, @ENERGY1037SD and follow me @MARVYJSLAY for the latest updates during our broadcasts at the haunts!

Keep slayin’,

Marvy J.