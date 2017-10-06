National Compassion Fund Sends Direct Aid to Las Vegas Victims and Families

Since the tragic events at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, many of our listeners have asked if there is a charity that we can recommend them to.

The National Compassion fund is managed by the National Center for Victims of Crime- a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Listeners can donate at nationalcompassionfund.org or text “Vegas” to 20222 to donate $10 to the National Compassion Fund.

The National Compassion Fund will donate 100 percent of the funds received directly to victims and their families in Las Vegas, and the donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

We are also proud to share that CBS Radio will be making a $10,000 donation to the National Compassion Fund to aid the victims in Las Vegas.

Our thoughts remain with the victims of the attack, their families and our friends and colleagues in Las Vegas. We are all #LASVEGASSTRONG