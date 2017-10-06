RARE Selena video, not seen in more than 20 years was found and digitized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. This footage of Selena on the program “Tejano USA” was found in a TV camera donated to the museum’s Spanish-language television project by Univision, the parent company of San Antonio’s KWEX-TV, Channel 41. The station’s production manager put an unlabeled ¾ inch tape in the camera to show what format that camera used.

When the museum digitized the video this summer, the Selena footage was discovered. The production manager, who actually directed the segment with Selena, tells the museum that after Selena passed away in 1995, he had looked everywhere for the video with no luck. The video resurfaced just as the museum planned to open a display on Hispanic Advertising that includes the Tejana artists’ work as a spokesperson for Coca-Cola. (Credit:Youtube)