WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Win tickets to The Scream Zone!

Experience San Diego County’s largest, goriest, freakiest fright fest at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds!” ENERGY 103.7 has your tickets all weekend long. When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037!

The Scream Zone’s Triple Haunt favorites are back – including the hair-raising House of Horror, the dizzying KarnEvil and the creepy Haunted Hayride. And there’s a new haunt in town this year – The Running Dead – which will have you running for your life from zombies through a variety of obstacles.

House of Horror features room after room of frightening and surprising visual and visceral experiences. Imagine being trapped and moved by a bevy of clowns or shaken, rattled and upended so that you’re not sure where or who you are in the darkness.

The Haunted Hayride piles visitors into a wagon with an unknown destination. You’ll ride through the darkness terrified by hallucinations, including Wicked Alice in Horrendous-land and a trip through the Rabbit Hole as part of a Never, Never Land of creepy and petrifying clowns, zombies and other wicked characters.

KarnEvil is a freaky carnival which includes a weird and surreal collection of clowns along with a death spiral that leaves visitors disoriented and terrified.

The Running Dead (for ages 18+ only) is the first of its kind in the country – a 30,000 square foot interactive obstacle course where participants begin as humans – but can get infected by zombies, as well as find cures – along the way. You’ll climb, crawl, scramble and run up, over, down and around a variety of obstacles. For $5 more, participants can up the athletic ante by being chip-timed and racing with a vile of potion to see just how fast they can cure the zombie outbreak inside. Track your status on our leaderboard to see how you rank! (Athletic footwear and attire are a must for this haunt.)

Skip the ticket booth line and BUY TICKETS ONLINE!