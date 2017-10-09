Diplo Donates $100k to Vegas Victims’ Relief Fund

By Scott T. Sterling

After last week’s horrific shooting attack at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas, Diplo made some strong statements in support of gun control, even posting a graphic image allegedly from the aftermath of the shooting.

Over the weekend (Oct. 6), the DJ donated $100,000 to the victims’ relief fund to help those affected by this senseless tragedy.

“My deepest sympathies are with the victims of this horrific tragedy and their families,” he said in a press statement. “It’s my hope that these events will start a long awaited and honest conversation about the importance of gun control in America. Las Vegas is my home, and it’s devastating to see this happen in such a vibrant city with an amazing community of people I consider my family.”

Diplo’s donation will go to the fund established by the Clark County Commission, to be distributed directly to victims and their families in partnership with state and local officials, GoFundMe, the Direct Impact Fund and the National Center for Victims of Crime. Fans wishing to make a donation can do so here here.

Diplo also went on Twitter to challenge his fellow DJs to match his donation, with such artists as Kaskade, Tiesto, Valentino Khan and Dillion Francis taking him up on the challenge.

