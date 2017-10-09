Hallo-wine + Spirits at The Del

Celebrate Halloween at San Diego’s famous haunted hotel on Saturday, October 28. Wear your best costume and join us for the 8th annual, adults-only, Hallo-wine & Spirits® Party full of spooky surroundings, great eats, drinks and dancing until you drop! The “American Horror Hotel” themed party begins at 7pm in the Garden Patio with a dinner reception featuring culinary delights and wine tasting – “adult trick or treating”. At 9pm, head into the Crown Room for dessert, drinks, dancing and selection of this year’s best costume. And keep an eye out for a special guest appearance from our resident ghost, Kate Morgan. For tickets, visit hoteldel.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live