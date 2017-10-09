Horizon Oktoberfest featuring Klingande, Sat. 10/21!

Join ENERGY 103.7 at Horizon Oktoberfest 2017 for a seamless blend of relaxation, good beats by world reknown artist Klingande, and partying together on Saturday, October 21st at the Embarcadero Marina Park North. Beto has your tickets all this week! When he tells you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win! Save 10% on unlimited beer tastings by using promo code ENERGY.

This event is benefiting the Urban Angels “Nourishing those in need” a non-profit dedicated to helping feed the homeless. Take our hand and step into the horizon with us for an afternoon of dancing beneath the bright sky. Details at IntoTheHorizon.com.