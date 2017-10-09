[PHOTO] Aaron Carter Looks Healthy Out Of Rehab

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result. A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Aaron Carter went to rehab for a couple of weeks to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. His trip to rehab came after Carter came out as bisexual on Twitter and took drug tests on The Doctors. Carter’s HIV test came out negative, but he tested positive for marijuana and prescription drugs.

Aaron has made his return back to social media to show off his new body and it’s all positive as he has gained some healthy weight. In about two weeks, Mr. Carter has gained about 30 pounds in roughly two weeks and it sounds like he is in a better place.