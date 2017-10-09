[PHOTO] Aaron Carter Looks Healthy Out Of Rehab

Filed Under: Aaron Carter, Energy 103.7, rehab

Aaron Carter went to rehab for a couple of weeks to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. His trip to rehab came after Carter came out as bisexual on Twitter and took drug tests on The Doctors. Carter’s HIV test came out negative, but he tested positive for marijuana and prescription drugs.

Aaron has made his return back to social media to show off his new body and it’s all positive as he has gained some healthy weight. In about two weeks, Mr. Carter has gained about 30 pounds in roughly two weeks and it sounds like he is in a better place.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live