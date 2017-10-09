Watch “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Sycuan Casino, Sat. 10/28!

Get ready to do the Time Warp at Sycuan Casino’s screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, October 28th at 8p in their plush Live Up & Close Theatre.  It’s going to be a fun night!  Kick off your Halloween weekend at Sycuan and watch the cult classic in your costume and sing and dance along all night.  The costume contest begins at 7:30p.  Admission is FREE if you win with ENERGY 103-7.  Listen to Alexia this week and when she tells you to call, be caller 9 to win!  You can also enter for a second chance to win by completing the form below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live