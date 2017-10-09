WEB CONTEST // Dynasty only on The CW San Diego!

Photo Courtesy of The CW San Diego

Tune into the much-anticipated new series Dynasty – Wednesdays at 9:00p only on The CW San Diego!

Now set in Atlanta, The CW’s new drama series Dynasty – is vicious, ambitious and delicious! Dynasty exposes the decadent and deceitful lives led by the powerful Carrington family as they defend their empire from their up-and-coming rivals, the Colbys.

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win a Kate Spade necklace or the grand prize Kate Spade Handbag.

Don’t miss the sizzling new series Dynasty Wednesdays at 9:00p only on The CW San Diego.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live