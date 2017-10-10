[BREAKING NEWS] The Pussycat Dolls Are Reuniting

Nicole Scherzinger is to reunite with the Pussycat Dolls and will reportedly take part in a comeback tour with former bandmates Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton next year, several years after they split in 2009.

According to The Sun earlier this month, the Pussycat Dolls feel now is the time to get back together, and will hopefully surprise the music scene with new tunes! An insider revealed:

“Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all. They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again. The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made. As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too.”