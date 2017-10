The “Fresh Friday Show” mixes the hottest new hip hop, rap, & RnB club party songs. Dennis Blaze mixes it up every week and DJ Beto Perez is the host broadcasting out of San Diego, California.

You can listen and stream it for free online every Friday!

P LO X G EAZY X JAY ANT – LIGHT THIS UP

D BLAKE X DJ QUIK – SELLOUT

NEF THE PHAROAH X SLIMMY B – BLING BLAOW

HIT BOY X SAGE THE GEMINI X K ROOSEVELT – STAY UP

DJ MUSTARD X YG X YOUNG THUG – PARTY

G PERICO – NOTHIN BUT LOVE

DENNIS BLAZE X MAYLAY X LAMOR COMPTON – THAT DOUGH

GUNPLAY X DJ MUSTARD X YG – WHATS HAPPENIN

YMTK X KOOL JOHN X MISTAH FAB – SHAKE SUMTHIN

DENNIS THAIKON X BO-ROC X ROSCOE – CALI WEED

RJ X TY DOLLA SIGN X DJ MUSTARD – IS IT MINE

FASHAWN X DOM KENNEDY – GOLDEN STATE OF MIND

G PERICO X JAY 305 X TF – SOUTH CENTRAL

JAY 305 X TRAVIS SCOTT – WHY U SO NASTY

JAY 305 X OMARION – WHEN U SAY

JAY 305 X LARRY JUNE – 99

Download

http://dennisblaze.com/fresh-friday-show-week-40-w-jay-305-dennis-blaze-beto-perez/