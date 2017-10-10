[PHOTO] Jhene Aiko Gets Tattoo Of Big Sean’s Face

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

When you are coupled up with one of the greatest rappers to ever get behind a mic, you get a tattoo of his face to show everyone eactly who your man is… Right?

Jhene Aiko is celebrating the next phase in her life with a brand new tattoo of boyfriend Big Sean, completely rubbing her new relationship in the face of ex-husband, Dot Da Genius.

Poor dude has to see his ex-wife parading around town with another man’s face on her arm while she cuddles up under Big Sean’s.

The tattoo was done by LA-based celebrity tattoo artist Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini.