[PHOTO] Jhene Aiko Gets Tattoo Of Big Sean’s Face

Filed Under: Big Sean, Dot Da genius, Energy 103.7, Jhene Aiko, tattoo

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment.

A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on

When you are coupled up with one of the greatest rappers to ever get behind a mic, you get a tattoo of his face to show everyone eactly who your man is… Right?

Jhene Aiko is celebrating the next phase in her life with a brand new tattoo of boyfriend Big Sean, completely rubbing her new relationship in the face of ex-husband, Dot Da Genius.

Poor dude has to see his ex-wife parading around town with another man’s face on her arm while she cuddles up under Big Sean’s.

The tattoo was done by LA-based celebrity tattoo artist Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live