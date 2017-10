The final trailer for DC Comics’ “Justice League” finally teased the return of Superman, the key superhero who’s been notably absent from previous teasers of the new movie.

The action-packed trailer delivers the goods as Batman (Ben Affleck) , Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) fight the forces of Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and his horde of Parademons.