[WATCH] Star Wars’ New Trailer Takes Over The Galaxy

If you’re like me, you were spending your Monday night doing the only thing that has gotten you through the drag of your typical Monday, watching Monday Night Football. Well, this Monday Night Football game was no ordinary game as it served as the platform for the release of the official trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Picking up from the final scene in The Force Awakens, in which Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) came face-to-face on a mountaintop by the ocean, the new trailer shows Rey wielding a lightsaber, seemingly under Luke’s instruction, and Luke uttering ominous concerns about the “raw strength” he’s seen only once before: “It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

Tickets to “Last Jedi” went on sale following the trailer’s debut, leaving fans scrambling to nab a ticket to the film, which opens on December 15.