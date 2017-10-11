Tamagotchi Is Making A Comeback!

Remember those ancient times before the cellphones, when we were just a bunch of innocent little kids, running around recklessly at the playground while never letting go of our Tamagatchi? There’s no denying it, that kid was all of us.

The wildly popular egg-shaped toy first launched in the United States 20 years ago, allowing users to hatch and raise their own digital characters. You were basically playing Pokemon in real life. It was truly special time.

Bandai has revealed it is releasing a $15 mini version of the beloved 90s toy, with pre-orders starting on Amazon today.

We are officially in the year 1996 and I’ve never been happier.