[WATCH] Cardi B Drops Jaws At BET Awards

There’s no other way to explain it, I am OBSESSED with Cardi B.

In addition to taking home three awards at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards (Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, and Best New Hip Hop Artist), the “Bodak Yellow” beauty left viewers seeing nothing but pink with her sexy performance of the current #1 song in the country for a third week.

Per usual, the second the sound of the monstrous beat came blaring through the speakers, the crowd immediately rose to their feet and began singing along to the jam that has seemingly taken over the world.

Bravo Cardi B, Bravo.