[WATCH] Cardi B Drops Jaws At BET Awards

Filed Under: BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Bodak Yellow, Cardi B.

There’s no other way to explain it, I am OBSESSED with Cardi B.

In addition to taking home three awards at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards (Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, and Best New Hip Hop Artist), the “Bodak Yellow” beauty left viewers seeing nothing but pink with her sexy performance of the current #1 song in the country for a third week.

Per usual, the second the sound of the monstrous beat came blaring through the speakers, the crowd immediately rose to their feet and began singing along to the jam that has seemingly taken over the world.

Bravo Cardi B, Bravo.

 

 

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live