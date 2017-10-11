When Soldier Falls in Afghanistan His Unit Does Gender Reveal For Him

Some stories are so tragic it seems impossible to find any kernel of joy in them. This is one of those.

Britt and Chris Harris were married less than a year when he was deployed with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. Chris died in an incident with an improvised explosive device (IED) just one week after Britt revealed via Face Time that he was going to be a dad.

Chris was 25 years old.

“When I told him it was the happiest I’d ever seen him,” Britt Harris told ABC News, “He was so excited.”

Although Chris was gone, Britt, knowing how much he had loved his unit wanted to include them in the baby’s life, including the gender reveal.

“I asked if they would life to be the first to know the gender and they were really excited,” Britt said. When the time came she shipped them confetti poppers with the gender reveal buried inside.

“I probably watched it 100 times myself” Britt told ABC News, “I was crying but smiling because their reaction was so wonderful.”