Grammy Award Winning Artist Ashanti will be Celebrating her Birthday & Single Release for “Say Less” feat. Ty Dolla $ign at Fluxx Nightclub on Friday, October 13th. Listen to Alexia & Marvy J. for a chance to win tickets into the party! When they tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win! You don’t want to miss out on this epic night! For tickets, visit FluxxSD.com.