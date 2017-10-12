Boy Scouts of America Welcomes Girls to Cub & Eagle Scouts

Today, the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved to not only welcome girls into its iconic Cub Scout program, but they will also deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

This historic decision comes after years of this movement having taken place with girls and families sending requests for years, hoping for this very action.

This is indeed a huge step in uniting us all from the very beginning and giving girls the exact same opportunity as men.