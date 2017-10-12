Boy Scouts of America Welcomes Girls to Cub & Eagle Scouts

Filed Under: boy scouts, Energy 103.7
SACRAMENTO, CA - JUNE 23: (L-R) California Girl Scout Gold Award recipients Alyssa Chiang, Candace Gendreau, Clare Madera, Inaara Biling, Jacqueline Brown-Gaines, and Piper Ireland of Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles pose for a photo in the halls of the State Capitol on June 23, 2016 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Girl Scouts)

Today, the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved to not only welcome girls into its iconic Cub Scout program, but they will also deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

This historic decision comes after years of this movement having taken place with girls and families sending requests for years, hoping for this very action.

This is indeed a huge step in uniting us all from the very beginning and giving girls the exact same opportunity as men.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live