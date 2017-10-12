Late Night Hosts Can’t Get Enough of Eminem’s Fiery Anti-Trump Freestyle

By Hayden Wright

Eminem’s explosive freestyle takedown of President Donald Trump stole the show during Tuesday night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, and Wednesday’s late-night comedy broadcasts had a field day with the material. In a cold open, Stephen Colbert imagined a couple in the same parking garage, waiting for Em and his crew to clear out so they could get home. The characters confused Eminem with Macklemore and ultimately gave their blessing to the song’s potent message.

Related: Eminem’s Fiery Anti-Trump Freestyle Steals the Show at ‘Hip-Hop Awards’

Jimmy Fallon’s team edited a supercut of Trump’s past utterances over a hip-hop beat, dubbing it “a freestyle rap of his own.” Meanwhile, Seth Meyers felt inspired to spit some rhymes: “My name is Seth and I’m here to say—if you like Trump then go away.” He also echoed Eminem by ordering any Trump-supporting viewers to stop watching his show.

James Corden also imagined Trump’s rap-response to Eminem’s diss track, which borrowed from “The Real Slim Shady.” He referenced the President’s apoplectic comments about NFL national anthem protests.

“Will the NFL players please stand up…please stand up…please stand up?”

Watch a roundup of last night’s funniest Trump-Eminem segments here: