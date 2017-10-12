[PHOTO] Beyonce Shows Off Tight Body Just 4 Months After Pregnancy

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Beyonce gave birth to her two beautiful twins, Rumi and Sir, only four months ago but there’s no way that anyone can tell.

It isn’t like Beyonce has been shy about her body on social media since the birth of her twins, but this specific picture is a little different in the sense that Beyonce is showing off her tight belly in this picture.

Beyonce posted 3 separate pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her elegant in every angle imaginable and not only did she lose her baby weight, but she kept that booty too.