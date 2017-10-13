[WATCH] Chester Bennington’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Filmed 6 Days Before Death

Filed Under: aerosmith, Carpool Karaoke, chester bennington, Energy 103.7, Ken Jeong, linkin park, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Outkast

Linkin Park fans were reduced to tears after the band shared the video of their Carpool Karaoke session which they filmed with frontman Chester Bennington just days before he tragically took his own life.

In this chilling video, Chester Bennington was smiling ear to ear singing at the top of his lungs during “Carpool Karaoke,” as he was joined by fellow bandmates and Hangover’s, Ken Jeong.

Bennington appeared to be having time of his life while singing OutKast, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aeromsith, and of course some Linkin Park tracks.

Now you’re going to have to excuse me as I continue to watch this video until the replay buttons breaks.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live