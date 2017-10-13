[WATCH] Things Gets Spooky In Kehlani’s New Music Video ‘Touch’

Kehlani is absolutely killing the game right now and we couldn’t be happier.

There’s no question that Kehlani has slayed the music game in 2017 and it doesn’t look like she is slowing down anytime soon as she just released her second single in a matter of weeks after giving everyone a taste of her first song “Honey.”

This brand new song is titled “Touch” and it is a Halloween-themed affair, where Kehlani coos over the eerie instrumentation.

Considering this is her second single in a short amount of time, one can’t help but wonder what she has up her sleeve.

