[WATCH] The New Mutants Trailer Is A Psychological Thriller

Josh Boone’s The New Mutants is being pitched as something of a horror movie, giving it a unique twist to the X-Men series. So with that being said, it makes sense that 20th Century Fox is dropping the first horror-centric teaser trailer on Friday the 13th, where it will presumably play in front of Happy Death Day.

The New Mutants is the first step of the process in what Fox hopes will be a new branch of their rapidly growing X-Men cinematic universe/branded franchise.

The change in pace — and number of jump scares crammed into a two-minute trailer — may be daunting for X-Men devotees, but this is exactly what Boone had in mind for the film.

