Enter To Win // San Diego Gulls Friday Night Brew Box Prize Package!

ENERGY 103.7 has your chance to score the coolest tickets in town: the San Diego Gulls game on Friday night! Experience the adrenaline rush of professional hockey right here in America’s finest city with your San Diego Gulls! Enter now for a pair of tickets to see the San Diego Gulls vs the Ontario Reign on Friday, November 3rd at the Valley View Casino Center from the Brew Box, PLUS a pair of lift tickets to Snow Valley!

Whether you are a die-hard hockey fan or it’s your first game, you won’t want to miss this chance to get your heart racing with action-packed thrills. Every seat is in the heart of the action so tickets are going fast. Be sure to get yours today because once they’re gone, they’re gone! For ticket information, visit SanDiegoGulls.com.

Must be 21+ to enter.

For more information on Snow Valley, visit snow-valley.com! Snow Valley, more than you realize…closer than you think.