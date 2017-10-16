ExtraMile® Customer Appreciation Day at Chevron, Fri. 10/20!

When you’re extra hungry or extra thirsty, ExtraMile® has what you’re looking for. Plus, unexpected “extras”, like our ExtraMile Extras Rewards Program. The fast and easy way to earn free food and drinks with qualifying purchases. Sign up at ExtraMileExtras.com or download the ExtraMile Extras app.

And here’s some extra fun. ExtraMile is celebrating their Customer Appreciation Day this Friday, October 20th from 11a-1p!  ENERGY 103.7 and Tonya will be there at the CHEVRON station at 540 La Costa Avenue in Encinitas giving away awesome prizes!

ExtraMile. Extras. Every day. At select Chevron locations.

Restrictions apply. Visit ExtraMileExtras.com for details and participating stores.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live