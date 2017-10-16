ExtraMile® Customer Appreciation Day at Chevron, Fri. 10/20!

When you’re extra hungry or extra thirsty, ExtraMile® has what you’re looking for. Plus, unexpected “extras”, like our ExtraMile Extras Rewards Program. The fast and easy way to earn free food and drinks with qualifying purchases. Sign up at ExtraMileExtras.com or download the ExtraMile Extras app.

And here’s some extra fun. ExtraMile is celebrating their Customer Appreciation Day this Friday, October 20th from 11a-1p! ENERGY 103.7 and Tonya will be there at the CHEVRON station at 540 La Costa Avenue in Encinitas giving away awesome prizes!

ExtraMile. Extras. Every day. At select Chevron locations.

Restrictions apply. Visit ExtraMileExtras.com for details and participating stores.